Still life a stone's throw from Hanoi

By Ngo Huy Hoa, Van Pham   July 4, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

The honk-filled vibe of Hanoi fades as you venture outwards.

Hanoi has emerged as the dynamic capital of a developing country. Tourism in its urban center is also affected by this very dynamism. It's hard to think of a Hanoi void of all the noises that keep its heart beating. But just a few kilometers out of this urbanization, life continues in harmony with nature. Today, VnExpress ventures to a place called Tram Hill to prove to you that Hanoi is more than just the Old Quarter.

As we enter into the rice season, the splendor on Tram Mount on the outskirts of Hanoi is a sight to behold.

Tram Mount, or Tu Tram Son, is a limestone mountain in Chuong My District, 20 kilometers from the central Hanoi.

Tram Hill, or Tu Tram Son, is a limestone wonder in Chuong My District, 20 kilometers from central Hanoi.
still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-1

The first scene that catches your eye is the rocky backdrop and golden paddy fields stretching as far as the eye can see.
still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-2

Tram Hill boasts nine ridges from each of which you can view the whole life below.

still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-3

still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-4

Multiple beaten paths cut deep into the surface of the mountain, creating a picturesque scene that threatens to fill camera memory cards.
still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-5

The hill alone is home to three pagodas: Tram, Hang and Vo Vi, offering spiritual space for those after more than just sightseeing.
still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-6

The sun rays shine in the smoke from burning rice, making the scene ten times more beautiful.
still-life-a-stones-throw-from-hanoi-7

At the end of the day (literally), the scene changes drastically, from a light filled scene in the morning to a more diverse perspective.

Photos by Hachi8

