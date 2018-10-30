Stairways to heaven: New photo props offer magical backdrops

"Infinity stair" is a new popular destination for young Vietnamese. The staircase in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands is designed in such a way that in photos it looks deceptively like it ascends to the sky. Photo by Huynh Phuong Hung

One of them is in Sunny Farm, a café located in Ward 11, seven kilometers from downtown Da Lat. The café is on Da Chien hill, one of the highest points in the resort city, offering a panoramic view of flower gardens and vegetable farms down below.

It hosts an 8-meter elegant white stairway that tapers as it rises, creating in photos an optical illusion of ascending a long way. It may look a bit dangerous, but it is actually quite stable with a metal structure inside and a concrete base. A little caution would not hurt, however. Photo by Hannahtn10

An unexpected photo-worthy spot is a deserted brick kiln in the central Hoi An town of Quang Nam Province. The kiln was abandoned for many years until someone discovered its extraordinary photographic potential. Around its walls are cement steps for people to climb to the roof. From certain camera angles, it makes people look like they are perched high up in the sky. Photo by Hoang Diep

The staircase has no handrail and the gap between steps is considerable. So walking up requires extreme caution. When you reach the landing, you can sit down, dangle your feet in the air and look like you are dangerously perched very high up in the sky.

To reach this place, go toward Hoi An from Da Nang City, cross the Cam Kim bridge and ask people for the old brick kiln. Photo by Hoang Diep

This white spiral staircase is the latest attraction for young people in Nha Trang. Apart from offering a panoramic view of the central coastal city, this staircase is also a great photo prop. Photo by Khang 261298

Young people try to get pictures of themselves from various angles on this staircase. Photo by Tr.trieu