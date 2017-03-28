Snow falls in tropical Saigon, sort of

It’s not New York’s Central Park. It’s not even close to Dubai’s Snow Park.

But for many families in Saigon, this newly-opened snow park should do for now if they want to know what it feels like to play in the cold.

The entertainment venue, a short drive from the city downtown, only keeps the average temperature at 15 degrees Celsius. That’s enough for the aptly named “artificial snow” ­and more than enough for locals whose idea of cold usually doesn’t go past iced tea (or beer).

Snow Town claims that you can do everything in its indoor space of 4,000 square meters, from walking up a snow hill to building a snowman. The place is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., all year round. Tickets cost up to VND200,000, or less than $9, and will give you two hours to play with the snow and take all the selfies you want.

Visitors are advised to bring their own jackets.

We know it’s not that cold but don’t underestimate what going from extreme heat to mild weather and back to extreme heat can do to your body.

A few have written to us about getting a sore throat. (Or maybe it’s just a case of too much yelling.)