VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Saigon flower street all set to blossom for Tet

By Quynh Tran   February 12, 2018 | 04:26 pm GMT+7

Nguyen Hue walking street has been given a furry, flowery facelift for the Year of the Dog.

After two weeks being covered up for decorating, Nguyen Hue Street has now returned with a brand new look with flowers, statues, plants and ponds to keep the fire on for Saigon flower street, something that the city has been doing every Tet, the most important festival when Vietnamese celebrates a new lunar year.

After two weeks of preparations, Nguyen Hue Street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City has returned with a brand new look. Flowers and statues now line the street ready for Tet, a tradition the city has been following for the past 15 years to celebrate the country's biggest festival.
The flower street stretches 720 meters along the first pedestrian street of Saigon.

The flowery bonanza stretches 720 meters (787 yards) along the city's first pedestrian street.
It will be officially opened at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays night.

It will officially open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
As this is the Year of the Dog, you will see a lot of giant dog statues, like this dog family that will welcome visitors at the entrance.

To mark the Year of the Dog, canine statues like this dog family have been installed to welcome visitors.
Statues of dogs inspired by the Phu Quoc Ridgeback, a rare breed native to the namesake southern island, are a highlight of this years.

Statues of dogs inspired by the Phu Quoc Ridgeback, a rare breed native to the namesake southern island, are a highlight of this year’s show.
A typical scene of the Vietnamese countryside is recreated.

A typical Vietnamese countryside scene has also been recreated.
Workers, with their non la, the palm-leaf conical hat of Vietnam, are finishing their last steps to make the flower street look best.

Workers wearing non la, or conical hats, are putting the finishing touches to the displays.
This is the tenth time Ive joined the team to build the flower street. I have a feeling that what we do this year is more beautiful than previous years, said this worker, named Nguyen Thi Bich, 55.

"This is the 10th time I’ve helped the team to build the flower street. I have a feeling that what we've done this year is more beautiful than in previous years,” said Nguyen Thi Bich, 55.
The flower street this year is different for the application of advanced light system.

This year's flower street features an advanced lighting system for the first time.
What I love about this years flower street is a unique style of each area, said Hanh, wearing the Vietnamese traditional long dress, ao dai, for a photo shoot.

"What I love about this year’s flower street is the different styles in each area,” said Hanh, wearing a traditional ao dai for a photo shoot.
The flower street will last until 10 p.m. on February 2 before it goes back to normal the next day.

The flower street will be open until 10 p.m. on February 2.
Related News:

Lunar New Year 2018

Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

A million ways to light up for the Lunar New Year

A million ways to light up for the Lunar New Year

11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree

11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree

See more
Tags: Vietnam Tet Lunar New Year Saigon HCMC flower street Nguyen Hue pedestrian street
 
Read more
Vietnamese passport makes minor gain, still among world’s least powerful

Vietnamese passport makes minor gain, still among world’s least powerful

Hue starts construction of new walkway on iconic river using rare, valuable timber

Hue starts construction of new walkway on iconic river using rare, valuable timber

Da Lat flooded with garbage as Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end

Da Lat flooded with garbage as Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end

A real-life love story hidden in century-old Vietnamese house

A real-life love story hidden in century-old Vietnamese house

Don’t miss Vietnam’s Hoi An and Sa Pa if you plan a trip to Southeast Asia this year

Don’t miss Vietnam’s Hoi An and Sa Pa if you plan a trip to Southeast Asia this year

Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom

Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom

Vietnamese flower village in full bloom for Tet

Vietnamese flower village in full bloom for Tet

Thailand bans smoking, littering at popular tourist beaches

Thailand bans smoking, littering at popular tourist beaches

 
go to top