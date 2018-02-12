Saigon flower street all set to blossom for Tet

|
After two weeks of preparations, Nguyen Hue Street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City has returned with a brand new look. Flowers and statues now line the street ready for Tet, a tradition the city has been following for the past 15 years to celebrate the country's biggest festival.
|
The flowery bonanza stretches 720 meters (787 yards) along the city's first pedestrian street.
|
It will officially open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
|
To mark the Year of the Dog, canine statues like this dog family have been installed to welcome visitors.
|
Statues of dogs inspired by the Phu Quoc Ridgeback, a rare breed native to the namesake southern island, are a highlight of this year’s show.
|
A typical Vietnamese countryside scene has also been recreated.
|
Workers wearing non la, or conical hats, are putting the finishing touches to the displays.
|
"This is the 10th time I’ve helped the team to build the flower street. I have a feeling that what we've done this year is more beautiful than in previous years,” said Nguyen Thi Bich, 55.
|
This year's flower street features an advanced lighting system for the first time.
|
"What I love about this year’s flower street is the different styles in each area,” said Hanh, wearing a traditional ao dai for a photo shoot.
|
The flower street will be open until 10 p.m. on February 2.