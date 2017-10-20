Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover

Passengers rest on lounge chairs at the sleeping zone of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tuyet

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has been selected by passengers as one of the best 25 airports in the world for an overnight rest, a year after rolling out its new sleeping area.

The airport claimed 21st place in the "Top 25 Most Sleep Friendly Airports" compiled by The Guide to Sleeping in Airports site.

Last year, Tan Son Nhat, the biggest in Vietnam, opened its first-ever sleeping zone after expanding the waiting area at its international terminal.

The 100-square-meter (1,076-square-foot) zone is equipped with long wooden chairs and 20 sleeping lounges that anyone can use for free.

Those who need more privacy can pay $7 an hour to use one of ten mini sleeping pods.

Each sleeping pod is four square meters and can accommodate an adult and a child under seven years old. Drinking water and cold towels are part of the package.

Next to the sleeping zone lies a playing area of 40 square meters for kids.

Tan Son Nhat also secured 19th spot in the "Top 25 Best Airports for Layovers" on The Guide to Sleeping in Airports, which collects votes from passengers around the world to make lists of world’s best and worst airports each year.

This year’s "Best Airports for Overall Experience" list was topped by Singapore Changi International Airport, followed by Seoul Incheon International Airport in South Korea.