Pho sandwich: the unimaginable combo emerges in Saigon

You want to enjoy pho but you are in a hurry. Time is precious and you can only afford a take-away. Then the latest Saigon street food revelation, the pho sandwich, is just for you.

Photo by instagram/thuhang1310

Countless kinds of banh mi and pho found across the country have proved how Vietnamese street food can evolve to satisfy different tastes.

And the creativity of local cooks seems to have reached a new high when the impossible has been made possible: the oustanding pho goes hand in hand with banh mi to create a new dish.

It may not appear much different from an ordinary burger, but if you just take a closer look and breathe in, the distinct aroma of pho will hit your nostrils.

The secret is that the dough contains 22 different spices commonly found in a bowl of pho. That's why the smell of pho engulfs you when you take a bite of this pleasurable crunchy sandwich.

Thinly sliced beef is the core of the sanwich while greens that go with pho like Asian basil, sawtooth and onions complete the masterpiece.

Another indispensible element of the pho sandwich is the sauce, which is drizzled over the filling.

Tip: You can visit the pho sandwich shops at:

1. Ro22, Truong Dinh Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The price is just VND25,000 for a 'pho' sandwich here. This is also its original home, where the owner spent six months creating the dish.

2. Relish & Sons Restaurant: 44 Dong Du Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

