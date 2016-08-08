Natural 'check-in' spots around Hoi An

The central province of Quang Nam is one of the brightest dots on the tourism map of Vietnam thanks to its magnet Hoi An Ancient Town. But having a star doesn’t mean the rest of the cast is made up of extras. There are tens of sites whose attractiveness make perfect Hoi An’s match yet far less known. VnExpress gives you a quick tour of the five lesser known spots.

Cu Lao Cham

The pearl of Quang Nam floats 18 kilometers to the east of Cua Dai Beach in the town of Hoi An. Rarely does a trip to the ancient lack a day or two spared to pay homage to Cu Lao Cham. ‘Cu lao’ means island in Vietnamese, and in the case of Cu Lao Cham, it's several small islands. The place boasts long beaches lying serenely by the crystal clear waters and coral reefs just two meters underwater that render diving for sightseeing here all the rage.

A lone dock stretching out to the sea in Cu Lao Cham. Photo by Lam Le

Ha My Beach

The tranquillity lying seven kilometers to the north of Hoi An is a must for anyone looking for a spot equally attractive yet hardly known. The place offers no more than waves, wind, sea and palm shades for a perfect tanning.

Bai Rang

Bai Rang is located near Chu Lai Airport of Tam Ky, the capital of Quang Nam, 30 kilometer to the south of Hoi An. The see-through water typical of rocky beach found right here qualifies as a standard backdrop for any Instagram picture.

Bat caves of Tien An

About 20 kilometers to the southwest of Hoi An, the two limestone caves at Tien An Commune, Tien Phuoc District have been around for millions of years. The first one is called Dong Thien (Sky Cave), the second Dong Nang Tien (Fairy Cave). The former lies at the foothill, making an easy spot for visitors while the latter is hundreds of meters deep, boasting a zig-zag path running deep down.

Photo by Tan Luc

My Son

The sacred land of My Son (as Vietnamese call it) is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes of all beholders. Moss covered brick towers have been standing guard here since the height of the Cham dynasty 600 years ago. Though left neglected for generations, the patterns engraved on them can still be felt by the visitors eager for something other than just beach and seafood on a trip to a coastal land.

