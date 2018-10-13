Malaysian newspaper gushes about Phu Quoc Island

Photo courtesy of Instagram account linhlaplalaplanh18

Malaysia's World of Buzz newspaper has written about the country's largest island in the southern province of Kien Giang, saying it would one day become one of the top destinations in Southeast Asia.

Photo courtesy of Instagram account Chiara Breschi

Stunning, pristine beaches

The beaches and small islands around Phu Quoc are a perfect getaway on the crowded vacation scene these days. You can visit Sao Beach, Long Beach, Truong Beach, Hon Chong Island, Hon Rom Island, Thom Island, and more. The options are endless.

Photo courtesy of Instagram account grishabuben

Rich history

Not many people know that Phu Quoc’s history is another magnet drawing visitors. Phu Quoc Prison witnessed horrifying scenes of oppression during war time.

Ngu Well is also worth a visit. This is where Lord Nguyen Anh found a freshwater source while fleeing from the enemy. He was the founder of the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945), the last in Vietnam’s feudal history.

Other popular sites are Trung Truc Temple at Cape Ganh Dau.

Photo courtesy of Instagram account instaudreyttt

Untouched nature

Phu Quoc would not rise to stardom in Vietnam’s tourism landscape without its stunning natural beauty. Phu Quoc National Park is ideal for hiking, diving and kayaking. At Da Thoi Stream you can jump into fresh water and explore the wilderness.

Photo courtesy of Instagram account instaudreyttt

Spiritual relics

When seeking to explore Vietnam’s culture, visitors intrigued by its spirituality often head for temples. Phu Quoc has plenty of them, with Ho Quoc Pagoda, Dinh Cau Pagoda, Su Muon Pagoda, and Cao Dai Temple (pictured above) being very popular with visitors.

Photo courtesy of Tran Viet Anh

Eat your way to paradise

Restaurants serving seafood and delicious drinks dot the island, especially at the Phu Quoc and Dinh Cau night markets. Some highly recommended dishes are herring salad, mackerel soup, vermicelli, grilled porridge, grilled onion grease, and melaleuca and jelly beans.

In its list of five up-and-coming Asia Pacific destinations not to be missed during the autumn, CNN in September chose Phu Quoc Island.