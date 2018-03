Buzzfeed has just released a video filming their staff trying four Vietnamese street food dishes. Spoiler alert: It has a happy ending for everyone, just like when American kids tasted our breakfast, and unlike when some adults tried to swallow trung vit lon/hot vit lon (fertilzed duck eggs).

