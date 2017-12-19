have-a-merry-white-christmas-on-the-roof-of-vietnam

|
Snow and frost cover Fansipan as temperatures in the country’s north hit zero on Monday night. Photos by VnExpress/Chien Nguyen
|
Standing at 3,143 meters (10,311 feet), Fansipan is the highest mountain in Indochina.
|
Visitors to Fansipan, around a 15 minute walk from the center of Sa Pa, have been amazed by the frosty spectacle.
|
The frozen jungle seen from the mountain top
|
A snowy Christmas tree at the summit of the mountain.
|
Weather reports say Vietnam’s northern region is going through its coldest days of the year.
|
The icy cold is forecast to last through Wednesday.
This video shows parts of Fansipan frozen early on October 31: