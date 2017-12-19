VnExpress International
Travel

Have a merry white Christmas on the roof of Vietnam

By Chien Nguyen, Vy An   December 19, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7

An icy grip took hold of Fansipan, the highest mountain in Indochina, on Monday night.

Snow and frost cover Fansipan as temperatures in the country’s north hit zero on Monday night. Photos by VnExpress/Chien Nguyen
Standing at 3,143 meters (10,311 feet), Fansipan is the highest mountain in Indochina.
Visitors to Fansipan, around a 15 minute walk from the center of Sa Pa, have been amazed by the frosty spectacle.
The frozen jungle seen from the mountain top
A snowy Christmas tree at the summit of the mountain.
Weather reports say Vietnam’s northern region is going through its coldest days of the year.
The icy cold is forecast to last through Wednesday.

This video shows parts of Fansipan frozen early on October 31:

