Travel

Hanoi to open new pedestrian zone by city's largest lake

By Minh Nga   August 8, 2017 | 01:04 pm GMT+7
West Lake of Hanoi seen from above. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The capital's third walking zone is aimed at attracting tourists to the West Lake.

Hanoi is planning on transforming the streets and alleys near the famous West Lake in Tay Ho District into a pedestrian zone in an effort to lure more tourists and create an entertainment space for locals.

Trinh Cong Son Street, named after one of Vietnam's most beloved musicians who died in 2001, and parts of Alley 431 Au Co and Alley 612 Lac Long Quan that run along West Lake Water Park will be vehicle free on weekend nights from August 19, local media reported.

This area will be upgraded with a stage for outdoor performances and 60 stalls selling food and souvenirs.

Hanoi has already opened walking zones around the iconic Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter.

Official data shows nearly 12 million tourists arrived in Hanoi in the first six months of this year, up 8 percent against the same period last year, including five million foreign visitors, up 5 percent.

