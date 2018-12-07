VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Hanoi named among top destinations for ‘every type of traveler’

By Tuan Hoang   December 7, 2018 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

Hanoi has made it to Time magazine’s list of “best destinations for every type of traveler”.

The US magazine said a trip to the Vietnamese capital is the right choice for romantic people and those who are looking for love.

"Navigate the hectic, crowded streets of the Old Quarter, dodge motorcycles that zip down the roads and sample street food at the Hang Dao Night Market for the perfect opportunity to bond with a loved one."

Tourists enjoying beer on busy Hanoi street full of bars. Photo by Shutterstock/Michal Stipek.

Tourists enjoying beer on a busy Hanoi street full of bars. Photo by Shutterstock/Michal Stipek.

"Walk hand in hand around Hoan Kiem Lake, go on a boat tour of Ha Long Bay or watch the sunset over West Lake. Southeast Asia can be a challenging destination for first-time visitors, noting Hanoi’s madcap nature."

Hoan Kiem Lake or Sword Lake in the heart of Hanoi is one of the citys symbols. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Trang

Hoan Kiem Lake or Sword Lake in the heart of Hanoi is one of the city's symbols. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Trang

Other destinations on the list include Sydney (Australia), Reykjavik (Iceland), Northern Croatia, Galway (Ireland), Naples (Italy).

In the ten months of 2018, Hanoi welcomed over 3.4 million foreign visitors, up 16.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Earlier this year, TripAdvisor readers ranked Hanoi in 12th position on a list of the world's top 25 destinations, alongside Paris and Rome.

In August, Hanoi and HCMC were named among the 15 best destinations in Asia by the U.S. News newspaper.

Hanoi on air: CNN videos introduce the best of Vietnam capital to global viewers.

Hanoi on air: CNN videos introduce the best of Vietnam capital to global viewers
 
 

Hanoi named among top destinations for ‘every type of traveler’

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi travel destination romance Hoan Kiem Lake West Lake choice tourism streets Old Quarter
 
Read more
Inside Vietnam’s brand-new coffee museum

Inside Vietnam’s brand-new coffee museum

InterContinental Danang voted World's Leading Green Resort in 2018

InterContinental Danang voted World's Leading Green Resort in 2018

Vietnam’s Cat Ba Island among top five ‘keep fit’ destinations

Vietnam’s Cat Ba Island among top five ‘keep fit’ destinations

Vietnam’s ubiquitous motorbikes, seen from above

Vietnam’s ubiquitous motorbikes, seen from above

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on Kem Beach launched

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on Kem Beach launched

Exhibition of old maps, photos shows Saigon of 200 years ago

Exhibition of old maps, photos shows Saigon of 200 years ago

Vietnam tourism hamstrung by lack of funds for marketing

Vietnam tourism hamstrung by lack of funds for marketing

 
go to top