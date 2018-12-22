VnExpress International
Travel

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears

By Ngoc Thanh   December 22, 2018 | 09:22 pm GMT+7

Pine trees, flowers, an elaborate nativity scene and other decorations are set to welcome Christmas at Hanoi’s St. Joseph Cathedral.

For several days now, the cathedral has been decorated both inside and outside to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. A flower garden in front of the church also features a grotto with the nativity scene.

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 1

Many pine trees outside the cathedral are decorated by churchgoers.

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 2

A man decorates a Xmas tree inside the church.

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 3

Many activities in the Cathedral during the past days, including mass and singing of carols have attracted large numbers of laypeople and visitors.

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 4

A Christmas Mass will be held in the Cathedral Hall on the night of December 24. "Emmanuel" means "God is with us".

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 5

To prepare for the grand Christmas Eve celebration, laypeople and nuns have been practicing several performances everyday.

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 6

In the mornings, some schools take their small children to the Cathedral's main hall for a Christmas excursion.

Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears - 7

Thousands of lights and decorations make the Cathedral glitter in the evening, attracting thousands of people,

The main cathedral of the Archdiocese of Hanoi is located at 40 Nha Chung Street. Built between 1884 and 1888, it has been a place of worship for Catholics in the capital city more than a century.

