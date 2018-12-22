Hanoi Cathedral shines bright as Christmas Eve nears

For several days now, the cathedral has been decorated both inside and outside to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. A flower garden in front of the church also features a grotto with the nativity scene.

Many pine trees outside the cathedral are decorated by churchgoers.

A man decorates a Xmas tree inside the church.

Many activities in the Cathedral during the past days, including mass and singing of carols have attracted large numbers of laypeople and visitors.

A Christmas Mass will be held in the Cathedral Hall on the night of December 24. "Emmanuel" means "God is with us".

To prepare for the grand Christmas Eve celebration, laypeople and nuns have been practicing several performances everyday.

In the mornings, some schools take their small children to the Cathedral's main hall for a Christmas excursion.

Thousands of lights and decorations make the Cathedral glitter in the evening, attracting thousands of people,

The main cathedral of the Archdiocese of Hanoi is located at 40 Nha Chung Street. Built between 1884 and 1888, it has been a place of worship for Catholics in the capital city more than a century.