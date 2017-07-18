Globetrotters name Vietnam's Hoi An among the 15 best cities in the world

Hoi An from above. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Rin

Vietnam’s favorite tourist destination Hoi An has been named by Travel + Leisure readers among the world's 15 best cities.

Every year for its World’s Best Awards survey, the New York-based Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more.

Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value.

T+L said the majority of cities that made it into the top 15 are pedestrian-friendly, possess ample green space and have a rich history that’s being thoughtfully preserved.

Hoi An ranked 7th on the list, which was topped by Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende this year.

In March, Hoi An claimed the 13th position in the top 25 best destinations in this year's Travelers’ Choice Awards compiled by Trip Advisor.

It was praised as a "well-preserved" example of Southeast Asian trading ports from the 15th-19th centuries.

According to TripAdvisor, the biggest highlight of the central coastal town is the lantern festival held on the 14th day of each lunar month, when “the town trades its electric lights for traditional colored lanterns."

The site also recommended a visit to the 400-year-old Japanese Bridge and the three-century-old Fukian Assembly Hall.

Tailors are also a major attraction, and tourists are told to “let the town’s expert tailors make you some bespoke clothing.”

The World's Top 15 Cities

1. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

2. Charleston, South Carolina

3. Chiang Mai, Thailand

4. Kyoto, Japan

5. Florence, Italy

6. Oaxaca, Mexico

7. Hoi An, Vietnam

8. Cape Town, South Africa

9. Ubud, Indonesia

10. Luang Prabang, Laos

11. Santa Fe, New Mexico

12. Rome, Italy

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

14. Udaipur, India

15. Barcelona, Spain