four-tips-to-maximize-your-ha-long-experience

Price, weather, activities and someone to believe are essential for guaranteed fun in Halong Bay.

Halong Bay, the god-bestowed gem in the Tonkin Gulf, is the destination of choice for every tourist aware of Vietnam’s beauty. But not everything is at your command even when you're a seasoned traveler, and remember that preparation is the best way to guarantee fun!

Stay informed, financially

The most popular way to experience Halong Bay is an overnight cruise. A luxury experience will set you back at least $155 per night, while a mid-end trip will only ask for around $125 USD.

Checking the weather

The weather alone can turn your trip into either a sweet dream or a bitter nightmare - but that truly is down to the gods. On sunny days you have the chance to enjoy aquatic activities on Halong Bay cruises such as kayaking, swimming, caving and fishing. From that standpoint, the ideal time to visit Halong Bay is from October to April, or you should monitor the weather forecast to find a break to get in.

Making your bucket list

Kayaking is the best do-it-yourself way to take in the breathtaking beauty of Ha Long, providing visitors with the chance to paddle through natural and man-made sites.

Those who prefer a more nature-based experience can opt for swimming and sunbathing on the beaches of Tra Gioi, Ba Cua and Tuan Chau. The stunning scenery of sheer cliffs is the perfect backdrop for water-based activities.

Floating fishing villages can also be taken in on a Ha Long tour. Ba Hang, Cua Van, Vung Vieng and Cong Dam all give visitors the chance to experience the oceanic communities made familiar to most through Kevin Costner's "Waterworld".

Halong Bay cruises also include tours of caves such as Dau Go, Thien Cung and Sung Sot.These natural artworks dazzle with their magical world of stalactites and stalagmites that come in various sizes and shapes.

Cave dining is also a diverse option for adventurous gourmets. The experience is also ready for conferences, wedding anniversaries, birthday parties and honeymoons.

And relax

If it's exotic, it tends to be first-hand. Someone with expertise and experience will remove all the worries of a journey in an alien country. If backpacking seems too much for you on a Halong Bay excursion, don't be shy to have your bed made and food prepared... even locals do it.