Flights to Vietnam's Con Dao Island rescheduled for military training

VASCO has to rearrange flights to Con Dao due to military training. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

For two days, May 29 and 30, flights to Con Dao in southern Vietnam will be rescheduled because of military training exercises conducted on the island, according to Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO).

Con Dao Military officials said the training will take place between 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Since the training location is close to the Con Dao Airport, VASCO has to rearrange its flights between Con Dao Island, Phu Quoc Island, Can Tho City and Ho Chi Minh City, confining customer travel to early in the morning or late at night.

Con Dao Airport, first built by the French, was later on bought by the Southern Airports Corporation. On May 9, 2004, both VASCO and Con Dao Airport opened for business. The airport is used all year round for both commercial and military purposes.

Con Dao Island, one of the favorite in Vietnam, welcomed more than 46,500 visitors in the first four months this year, up 26.8 percent from a year ago and including nearly 9,000 foreigners, according official figures.