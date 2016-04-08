Da Lat to build 490ha safari park inside protected forest

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has agreed to part-finance the project. According to park director Le Van Huong, the government will fund 35 percent of the total cost ($15.6 million).

Highland Safari is a joint project between the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park and Dalat Tourism. It will be situated in Lac Duong district, Da Lat, Lam Dong province.

Scheduled for completion in 2020, it will be located inside a protected forest and developed as a semi-wildlife park where animals can live under the care of humans, Huong said.

Once open, Highland Safari is expected to receive 1.2 million visitors a year and earn VND300 billion (13.4 million USD) in revenue.

Consultants from Austria and Singapore have been hired to study the terrain, environment and the status of rare animals in Lam Dong. They will also collect recommendations from major safari parks around the world.

Doan Van Viet, chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee, expressed support for the project. He said safaris appeal to tourists in many places, and Highland Safari would benefit the local ecosystem.



Lam Dong received 1.32 million tourists in the first quarter of this year, up 10.9 percent from the same period last year. Of them, 66,000 were foreign visitors, a year-on-year increase of 25 percent.