Cold spell sends chills across Hanoi, Sa Pa in early summer

This week the residents of Hanoi had to bring out their coats as the mercury suddenly dropped amid a rare cold spell in early summer.

On Thursday the temperatures at many places in the capital city dropped to 20 degrees Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The cold winds, combined with drizzles, are expected to keep the city cool through the weekend.

Meteorologists said it’s rare to have this kind of weather in Hanoi this time of year, but it’s not extremely unusual either. Similarly cold weather in summer had been reported at least twice, in 1979 and 1990.

Even in June, cold spells can still hit the northern region, they added.

Beyond Hanoi, the mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Cao Bang also felt the chills.

In the tourist town of Sa Pa, many visitors were caught off guard by the cold. Some had to cancel their walking tours on Thursday while for many others, it’s a lot of fun to put on thick coats and winter shoes in summer.