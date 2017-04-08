Back to nature in Central Vietnam’s Pu Mat National Park

Lying in Nghe An Province, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of Hanoi, Pu Mat National Park is part of the Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve, one of six areas in Vietnam recognized as world biosphere reserves by UNESCO.

The park has been left practically untouched by human hands, making it a perfect choice for nature lovers.

Trekking is the ideal way to experience the park, and gives visitors the opportunity to explore its diverse biodiversity.

Covering over 91,000 hectares in the districts of Cuong Duong, Con Cuong and Anh Son, the park is currently home to species of nearly 900 flora, 240 mammals, around 140 birds, 25 reptiles and 15 amphibians.

Visitors are rewarded for the long walk through the forest by the 500-meter Kem Waterfall.

You can also drop by Pha Lai Dam on a boat tour along the Giang River, where you can enjoy the fresh air, feel the cool breeze and admire the trees that line the riverbank.

A trekking tour will also take you to ethnic villages where you can learn about indigenous culture.

Another event that you should not miss out in Pu Mat are the feasts held by the Thai ethnic people at night, where you can sample their unique mountainous dishes and dance the night away with them.

On your way back from Pu Mat, stop off in Do Luong District to watch the artisans in Tru Son Village shape and bake pottery by hand.

The village is 20km (12 miles) southeast of the district’s Do Luong Town. If you're feeling artistic, feel free to join those skillful artisans and make yourself a bowl or pot.