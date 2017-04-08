VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Back to nature in Central Vietnam’s Pu Mat National Park

By Huong Chi   April 8, 2017 | 10:08 am GMT+7

Admire the pristine beauty of nature and find your inner peace in this stunning wilderness.

Lying in Nghe An Province, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of Hanoi, Pu Mat National Park is part of the Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve, one of six areas in Vietnam recognized as world biosphere reserves by UNESCO.

The park has been left practically untouched by human hands, making it a perfect choice for nature lovers.

back-to-nature-in-central-vietnams-pu-mat-national-park

Trekking is the ideal way to experience the park, and gives visitors the opportunity to explore its diverse biodiversity.

Covering over 91,000 hectares in the districts of Cuong Duong, Con Cuong and Anh Son, the park is currently home to species of nearly 900 flora, 240 mammals, around 140 birds, 25 reptiles and 15 amphibians.

back-to-nature-in-central-vietnams-pu-mat-national-park-1

Visitors are rewarded for the long walk through the forest by the 500-meter Kem Waterfall.

back-to-nature-in-central-vietnams-pu-mat-national-park-2

You can also drop by Pha Lai Dam on a boat tour along the Giang River, where you can enjoy the fresh air, feel the cool breeze and admire the trees that line the riverbank.

A trekking tour will also take you to ethnic villages where you can learn about indigenous culture.

Another event that you should not miss out in Pu Mat are the feasts held by the Thai ethnic people at night, where you can sample their unique mountainous dishes and dance the night away with them.

On your way back from Pu Mat, stop off in Do Luong District to watch the artisans in Tru Son Village shape and bake pottery by hand.

back-to-nature-in-central-vietnams-pu-mat-national-park-3

The village is 20km (12 miles) southeast of the district’s Do Luong Town. If you're feeling artistic, feel free to join those skillful artisans and make yourself a bowl or pot.

Tags: Vietnam Nghe An Pu Mat national park
 
Read more
Chinese tour scams cause profit dilemma in Vietnam

Chinese tour scams cause profit dilemma in Vietnam

War-torn Con Co Island in central Vietnam finally opens to tourists

War-torn Con Co Island in central Vietnam finally opens to tourists

Hoi An once again expands walking zone for tourists

Hoi An once again expands walking zone for tourists

Been there, done that? Now travel Vietnam like a pro off the tourist trail

Been there, done that? Now travel Vietnam like a pro off the tourist trail

Vietnam province back-paddles Ha Long Bay kayaking ban in wake of backlash

Vietnam province back-paddles Ha Long Bay kayaking ban in wake of backlash

7 destinations near Saigon for a perfect weekend getaway

7 destinations near Saigon for a perfect weekend getaway

Jetstar adds low-cost services between Australia and Vietnam this summer

Jetstar adds low-cost services between Australia and Vietnam this summer

Rough days seem over for Hoi An's top tourist beach

Rough days seem over for Hoi An's top tourist beach

 
go to top