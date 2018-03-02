5 mountain passes that will leave you gobsmacked in Vietnam

Ma Pi Leng
Connecting Dong Van and Meo Vac in Ha Giang Province, Ma Pi Leng is considered one the four most dangerous passes in Vietnam. It stretches 20 kilometers (12.7 miles) and runs between a mountain that rises 2,000 meters. Photo by Hachi8
Pha Din
Running 32km from Son La Province to Dien Bien Province, Pha Din was named by the Thai ethnic group and means Earth and Heaven. Photo by Nguyen Hoai Phuong
O Quy Ho
Lying 2,000 meters above sea level, O Quy Ho, 50 km long, links Lao Cai and Lai Chau in the northern highlands. This pass is dangerous for travelers due to the steep abysses that lie along the way. Yet once you have overcomed your fear, you will be rewarded with the feeling of indulging your soul and body in an ocean of clouds. Photo by My Hanh
Khau Pha
Khau Pha means the sky’s horn. The pass in Yen Bai Province stuns travelers with its twists and turns with high mountains on the one side and a deep valley on the other. Photo by Vu Tuan Anh
Hai Van Pass
This is the most famous pass in central Vietnam, and stretches 20km between Hue and Da Nang. Thanks to its stunning scenery, Hai Van is adored by both visitors and locals, who use it as the backdrop for their wedding photos.
Video by Tran Trung Viet