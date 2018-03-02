VnExpress International
Travel

5 mountain passes that will leave you gobsmacked in Vietnam

By Di Vy   March 2, 2018 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

Adventure is out there on these heady paths across Vietnam's highlands.

Ma Pi Leng

Connecting Dong Van and Meo Vac Town of Ha Giang Province in the up north, Ma Pi Leng is considered one the most four most dangerous passes in Vietnam aside from Pha Din, Khau Pha and O Quy Ho. It stretches 20 kilometers (12.7 miles) and runs between a mountain that rises 2,000 meters high and a river. Photo by Hachi8

Pha Din

Running 32 km from Son La Province to Dien Bien Province, Pha Din is named by Thai ethnic group in the up north and means Earth and Heaven to indicate that it is the place where Earth meets Heaven. Photo by Nguyen Hoai Phuong

O Quy Ho

Lying 2,000 meters above sea level, O Quy Ho, 50 km long, links Lao Cai and Lai Chau in the northern upland. This pass is dangerous for travelers due to several abysses lying along it. Yet once you can overcome your fear to reach its top, you will be rewarded with the feeling of indulge your soul and body in an ocean of clouds. Photo by My Hanh

Khau Pha

Khau Pha means the skys horn. The pass in Yen Bai Province impresses travelers for its twists and turns with the high mountain on the one side and a deep valley on the other side. Photo by Vu Tuan Anh

Hai Van Pass

This is the most famous pass in central Vietnam, and stretches 20km between Hue and Da Nang. Thanks to its stunning scenery, Hai Van is adored by both visitors and locals, who use it as the backdrop for their wedding photos.

Video by Tran Trung Viet

