10 cafes that give you even more reason to love Da Lat

Known to the world not only for its gastronomy, scenery and first-rate accommodation, Da Lat, the flower capital of Vietnam, can now pride itself on its manmade assets as well as its naturally bestowed beauty.

La Viet - 200 Nguyen Cong Tru Street

Photo by thienphamquang (Instagram)

Regular to millennials, frequented by tourists, La Viet boasts a Western style inspired architecture with rough cement floor and steel sheet covered walls that offer the impression of entering an artistic container.

Photo by Kelvintuananh (Instagram)

Gout Coffee and Pastry - 55 Nguyen Van Troi Street

Photo by sh1irleydee (Instagram)

Meticulously designed with extra care paid to minute details such as picture frames, chandeliers and furniture, it seems the cafe is designed to cater for those to whom views matter the most. The panoramic view of the city trumps anything else wherever it is offered, let alone Da Lat.

Photo by Denisphan (Instagram)

Da Lat Train and Villa - 1 Quang Trung Street

Photo by lost91rl1nmel (Instagram)

“Blue his house with a blue little window”, sings the disco hit by Eiffel 65. Now thoughts become realities right here in Da Lat. The cafe resembles a wooden train car, painted blue inside and outside. If you are living in a blue world and happen to be in Da Lat now, Da Lat Train and Villa is definitely for you.

Ca Phe Tung - 6 Hoa Binh Area

Photo by morganommer (Instagram)

Time flies slower at Tung, seemingly. An old cafe without a fancy design but filled with nostalgia. Customers flock to Tung only to immerse themselves in the antiquities hung on the old blue walls and the drips from the coffee filter.

Photo by hanniefu (Instagram)

Me Linh Coffee - Commune 4, Ta Nung Ward, Da Lat

Photo by mutat90 (Instagram)

The rising star of the city, Me Linh Coffee has recently received a huge amount of attention thanks to the greenery surrounding the cafe and its open terraces.

Photo by tamnana-helen (Instagram)

An Cafe - Lane 3/2, Ward 1, Da Lat

Photo by bintiennguyen (Instagram)

An cafe is Da Lat's new urban destination. With five separated areas and 200 square meters, An meets the various tastes of hundreds of customers that flood through its doors every day.

Photo by vyyngn (Instagram)

The Muse Dalat - 64 Phan Dinh Phung Street

Photo by urisatoshi (Instagram)

The Muse is memorable for its open-air staircase lined with trees and bushes. Not as spacious as other cafes, The Muse still manages to draw lots of regulars thanks to the familiarity intrinsic everywhere formality reins.

Photo by tingarlic (Instagram)

Anna’s House Coffee - 9B Dong Da Street

The cafe offers fresh air and green views that make a beautiful background for anyone dying for an outdoor workplace.

Photo by annahouse (Instagram)

Noi Coffee - 108 To Hieu Street

Literally translating to ‘cradle’, Noi is nothing other than a cradle floating on water, mimicking the movement of childhood.

Photo by nhacuacoffeeholic (Instagram)

Windmill Coffee - 133 Phan Dinh Phung Street

Wooden, sun-baked and well-crafted, there is no better place to "tilt at windmills" than this place.

Photo: Instagram