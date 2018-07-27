Top 7 reasons to visit Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island this summer

1. The Hanging Gardens of Salinda

Unlike the traditional perception of villas in a typical resort, “Salinda Sunset Villas” sits on the second floor, surrounded by tropical gardens. Each villa features a bathroom that opens up to a large private terrace with bushes and palms for a refreshing feel. The villas are connected with the main lobby by a “sky bridge,” which is commonly named by guests as the pathway to “the Hanging Gardens of Salinda.”

2. Thai Spa

Salinda Spa, managed by Guru Spa Thailand, is famed for their warm Thai hospitality and authentic therapies delivered by professional therapists from Thailand. Signature treatments, such as the pearl massage or warm herbal compress pay tribute to Phu Quoc Island natural ingredients and ancient Thai wellness secrets. The interior design is culturally oriented in the most luxurious way: the balance of wooden and bronze elements with textured stones, and intriguing interplay between darkness and light transforms your spa treatment into a cultural immersion of wellness retreat and intimacy.

3. A Good Morning Experience

The breakfast at Salinda Resort is where morning has a different meaning, reminding us what breakfast on our holidays should always be. A breakfast where morning sun softly touches the gardens, turning leaves to the colors of unripe bananas. A breakfast where you hear a light sound of the sparkling wine corks popping to celebrate a new day as you pour fresh orange juice for a perfect mimosa. A breakfast where melody coming from the white Kawai piano connects you with the soothing sound of sea waves crashing on the beach, washing your daily worries away.

4. Greener than Green

Salinda Resort has developed a way to make guests feel welcomed and cared for during their stay, while remaining environmentally friendly - from integrating ecological materials within its architecture to incorporating sustainable practices within its operations. The landscape deserves a special mention: 70 percent of the resort is covered with around 96 different types of plants (trees and flowers), some of them reaching around 150 years of age. Orchard trees, such as bananas, mango, custard apple, jackfruit, rose apple, traditional Phu Quoc rose myrtle berries “sim” are planted and gathered during harvest season to prepare smoothies and juices for breakfast.

5. Swimming Pool Salt Filtration System

A special salt-filtration technology of the pool purifies water by substituting traditional industrial chlorine with ionized chlorine extracted from natural salts without causing damage to your skin and hair. This infinity pool harmoniously integrates architectural details that blend in seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. With royal blue color matching the ocean beyond, natural shade from the cascade of palm leaves, the reflection of the moon and the sun during dawns and sunsets, and romantic drizzles of evening lights when night falls, Salinda has elevated its pool experience beyond the state of art.

6. Personalized Service

Salinda Resort is a luxury boutique resort with an authentic approach to hospitality that delivers luxury experiences to their guests to epitomize Vietnamese hospitality and create heartfelt memories. From tiny details that are well taken care by Salinda staff, guests will feel truly at home. Salinda Resort is recognized among top 5 luxury hotels & resorts in Vietnam as voted by Tripadvisor.com in 2017.

7. Prime Location

Salinda Resort is a short drive away from the main town of Duong Dong and Phu Quoc International Airport. The convenience of the resort location enables guests to discover the island without costing an arm and a leg for taxi fare, and fully enjoy the island vacation without any hustle.

