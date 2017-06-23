VnExpress International
This untouched beach in central Vietnam will take your breath away

By Ma Lum   June 23, 2017 | 04:22 pm GMT+7

The newly-discovered Bai Dong Beach is wowing locals with its sparkling blue waters, white sands and delicious seafood.

Bai Dong, which literally means Eastern Beach, is located in Nghi Son peninsula in Tinh Gia district, 60 km away from Thanh Hoa City. Every weekend, the beach is full of visitors from northern localities.

The beach here remains pristine with white sand and blue sea, offering peaceful scenery.

Bai Dong is over 200 km south of capital Hanoi. You can travel by coach from Hanoi to Thanh Hoas Nghi Son economic zone, then take a taxi or motorbike taxi in the next five kilometers to the beach.

Visitors enjoy swimming in the sea, wandering along the beach, taking photos along the reefs.

Resorts, hotels, and hostels are available to meet your accommodation needs. The cheapest hostel will cost you VND200,000 (less than $9) for a night.
Restaurants located by the sea offer a variety of options.
Tinh Gia is well-known for its delicious seafood. Visitors should not miss out on grilled oysters, steamed clams and squid. Many people also buy fresh seafood to take home with them. 
