This untouched beach in central Vietnam will take your breath away

Bai Dong, which literally means Eastern Beach, is located on the Nghi Son Peninsula in Tinh Gia District, 60km (37 miles) from Thanh Hoa Town. Every weekend, the beach is filled with visitors from the north of Vietnam. Photos by Hong Nhung
The beach is with white sand and blue sea.
Bai Dong is over 200km south of Hanoi. You can travel by coach from Hanoi to Thanh Hoa’s Nghi Son Economic Zone, then take a taxi or a motorbike taxi the next five kilometers to the beach.
Visitors enjoy swimming in the sea, wandering along the beach and taking photos of the reefs.
Resorts, hotels, and hostels are available to meet your accommodation needs. The cheapest hostel will cost you VND200,000 (less than $9) for a night.
Restaurants located by the sea offer a variety of options.
Tinh Gia is well-known for its delicious seafood. Visitors should not miss out on grilled oysters, steamed clams and squid. Many people also buy fresh seafood to take home with them.