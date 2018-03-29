The top five spas to rest body and mind in Hanoi

After a day of energy-consuming activities, it’s time for relaxation and refreshment. Body treatment and massage are undoubtedly the perfect option to recharge your batteries. In recent years, Hanoi's spa scene has been busy with new openings, so let’s take a look at the five best spas in Hanoi before you make a decision.

Spas Hanoi

Nestled in the heart of the Old Quarter, Spas Hanoi is a budget-friendly spa specializing in back & shoulder massage and basic facial treatment. Despite being a newcomer, the spa aims to bring you great satisfaction with a unique nurturing space, a wide range of exclusive treatments and reasonable prices. It is recommended you book early to get a great deal and the best services.

Spas Hanoi: 18 Hang Manh

Tel: 0976.23.23.22

Website: www.spashanoi.com

Spas Hanoi offers a wide range of services. Photo by Spas Hanoi

Spas Hanoi specializes in in back & shoulder massage and basic facial treatment. Photo by Spas Hanoi

Menard Spa

The Menard Spa chain has lots of outlets throughout the country, and is the best place for you to relax and freshen up with a Menard Shiatsu massage. Utilizing advanced techniques combining 60 years of experience, the Menard Shiatsu massage leaves you with luminous, spotless skin and completely relaxed as the professional staff move their skilled hands gently across your body. The treatment is also good for blood circulation and the metabolism process.

Menard Spa: 34 Le Thai To/ 76 Nguyen Du/ 18 Ly Thuong Kiet/ 35 Tue Tinh/ 29T2 Hoang Dao Thuy

Website: http://salons.menard.vn/

The Menard Shiatsu massage helps you to relax and freshen up after a long day. Photo by Menard Spa

Professional staff will leave you in complete satisfaction. Photo by Menard Spa

Omamori Spa

Omamori Spa differentiates itself because it was established and run by a non-profit organization named Blind-Link, aiming to provide vocational training and job opportunities for blind and visually impaired people in Vietnam. Omamori Spa has a good reputation for offering guests high-quality treatment with affordable prices and professional staff, who are not permitted to accept tips from locals or foreigners. With its mission to support the blind community, you can contribute to the donation box instead.

Omamori Spa: 52A Hang Bun

Website: http://www.blindlink.org.vn

Omamori Spa has a good reputation for offering its guests high-quality treatment. Photo by Kim Cuong

The professional staff do not accept tips at Omamori Spa. Photo by Kim Cuong

Le Spa du Metropole

Indulge yourself in a spacious and shimmering area of 400-square meters blending harmoniously into the environment at Le Spa du Metropole. The spa is centrally located inside the Hotel Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and is known for being one of the finest spas in the capital. True to its brand, Le Spa du Metropole offers guests ultimate treatments with world-class products such as Sothys, Ytsara and Laurent Severac. More importantly, the seven exclusive special care methods are unique features which set the spa apart.

Le Spa du Metropole: Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi - 15 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Tel: 04. 3826 6919

Le Spa du Metropole offers guests ultimate treatments with world-class products. Photo by Le Spa du Metropole

Le Spa du Metropole provides an unique seven exclusive special care methods. Photo by Le Spa du Metropole

Orient Spa Hanoi

The newly-opened spa is conveniently located on Hang Trong Street, just a 5-minute walk to either Hoan Kiem Lake or Saint Joseph's Cathedral. Tailored-made spa treatments are designed to meet various customer needs are the stand out feature of Orient Spa. You can choose from body treatment, foot massage and the Orient package that lasts between 2-5 hours.

The spa is appealing thanks to its professional service, affordable price and frequent promotions, including a 20 percent discount in from March to April.

Orient Spa Hanoi: 72 Hang Trong, Hoan Kiem

Website: www.orientspahanoi.com