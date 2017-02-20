VnExpress International
The sidewalk barriers of Saigon

By Quynh Tran   February 20, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7

Local authorities have also resorted to ropes and chains to prevent motorcycles from jumping the curb.

the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon

Barriers have been installed in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 since early February to stop motorcyclists from driving on the sidewalks. However, some are still managing to slip through.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-1

This measure has also been adopted in other inner-city districts. Most of the area around Gia Dinh Park located near Ho Chi Minh City’s international airport is cordoned off by iron bars.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-2

“Thanks to these barriers, people have a safe space to exercise and relax,” said a traffic warden at the park.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-3

A 500m fence was erected along Vo Van Kiet Street in District 5 in March 2016 to prevent street vendors from setting up shops.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-4

A barrier and a notice board at the entrance of Le Van Tam Park, District 1, instructing people not to drive their motorbikes.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-5

Similar bars are seen at 30/4 Park near Saigon’s Notre-Dame Cathedral.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-6

There’s a gap between the two barriers to make it easier for pedestrians to weave through.
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-7

At 23/9 Park, the management board are also using chains to prevent vehicles. 
the-sidewalk-barriers-of-saigon-8

However, the barriers are causing problems for people in wheelchairs. “If I want to go out, I need somebody to carry me rather than going by myself,” said a disabled woman named Nga.

 Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

