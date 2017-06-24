The global booze trip: How the world drinks

|
Cans of beer move along a production line at a factory of Saigon Beer Corporation (Sabeco) in Hanoi, Vietnam June 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A worker checks for faults on beer bottles which move along a production line in a factory of Saigon Beer Corporation (Sabeco) in Hanoi, Vietnam June 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A bartender pours a glass of Flor de Cana rum at the Museum of the Rum in Chichigalpa, Nicaragua June 23,2017. Photo by Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas
A barman prepares an Imperial Fizz Nouveau at the Atlas Bar in Singapore June 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas White
A worker pours beer from a tap at Cadejo Brewing Company in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jose Cabezas
A worker tests beer at Cadejo Brewing Company in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jose Cabezas
A container filled of boiling Dolo (African traditional beers brewed with sorghum malt) is seen at Marie's cabaret in Williamsville an area of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Luc Gnago
A woman holds sorghum malt during the preparation of Dolo (African traditional beers brewed with sorghum malt) in Williamsville an area of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Luc Gnago
Monvinic's head sommelier Isabelle Brunet takes a bottle of wine from their cellar in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Albert Gea
Distillation kettles are displayed at the Old Viennese Schnapsmuseum, a historic distillery in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader
A bartender prepares a Sigara Manhattan cocktail at Barmaglot bar in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov
A bartender prepares a Russian-Japanese war cocktail at Barmaglot bar in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov
Bartender Nurdin Kaibudayev juggles with glasses at Barmaglot bar in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov
Wine is stored in barrels at Lebanon's Chateau Ksara winery, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon June 21, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Aziz Taher
A waiter serves beer in the traditional Schweizerhaus beer garden in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
Bottles are filled with Balsam kraeutermeister at the joint stock company Brest Distillery Company Belalco in Brest, Belarus June 21, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko
A bartender prepares cocktails at a bar in Kiev, Ukraine June 20, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko
A worker uses the remains of stalks of sugar cane, which have been pressed for their juice, to feed a boiler to process sugar cane juice and make a spirit called Clairin, in a traditional distillery in Leogane, Haiti, June 20, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Martinez Casares
A waiter drafts a glass of beer from an Efes Pilsen branded beer pump in a bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer