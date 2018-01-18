The best places to study Vietnamese in Hanoi

The number of foreigners working in or traveling to Vietnam is increasing rapidly. Besides working or enjoying a holiday in this beautiful country, many international tourists and workers want to learn Vietnamese and explore the country’s culture. If you want to learn Vietnamese in Hanoi and are looking for a reliable Vietnamese training center, try visiting the following institutes.

123 Vietnamese

For over seven years, 123 Vietnamese has been the leading Vietnamese language center for foreigners.

123 Vietnamese offers students different levels of coursework at a reasonable cost with flexible schedules.Students can choose a suitable schedule and study location to meet their needs. The center aims to create a dynamic learning environment with an emphasis on a communication-oriented curriculum. Students can quickly grasp the essentials of the Vietnamese language and culture with experienced, professional and enthusiastic teachers. Moreover, students can choose to study with English, Japanese, Korean or Chinese-speaking teachers, depending upon their requirements. Another important benefit is that students at 123 Vietnamese are granted an online course credit of $50 which helps them review their lessons or materials after their course is completed.

Price:

- One-to-one class: $9.8/ hour.

- Group class (2-5 students): $5.9/ hour.

Contact:

Address:

1. Hanoi: NV1-7, 173 Xuan Thuy Str, Cau Giay Dist , Hanoi, Vietnam.

2. Ho Chi Minh: 91 Nguyen Chi Thanh Str, Ward 9, Dist 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

3. Hai Phong: 99 Quan Nam Str, Le Chan Dist, Hai Phong City, Vietnam.

4. Hai Duong: 405 Thanh Nien Str, Hai Duong City, Vietnam.

Email: contact@123vietnamese.com

Phone: +84963229475

Website: http://123vietnamese.com/

The Hidden Hanoi Language School

Hidden Hanoi offers cooking and Vietnamese classes for foreigners. There are three levels of language classes to choose from: Basis Vietnamese, Intermediate Vietnamese and Holiday Vietnamese.There is also a weekly pronunciation package. Hidden Hanoi has a beautiful and comfortable classroom setting.

Price:

- Survival Basic Level 1: 18 hours plus two field trips – VND4,200,000 (approx. $200).

- Intermediate Level 2: 30 hours and two field trips – VND5,250,000 (approx. $250).

- Pronunciation course: 28 hours – VND1,650,000 (approx. $78.5).

Contact:

Add: 178 Nghi Tam Road, Tay Ho Dist, Hanoi.

Phone: +84912554045

Website: http://www.hiddenhanoi.com.vn/

iVina International Education Company

iVina offers learners a variety of language courses with flexible schedules. Among the numerous courses learners can choose from are: Modern Communication in Vietnamese, Practical Vietnamese, Vietnamese for Experts, and Vietnamese for Kids.Learners are engaged in an active environment with experienced and helpful teachers. As for educational materials, iVina designs curriculums suitable for each level.The company has modern classroom facilities and equipment.

Price:

- Modern Communication in Vietnamese: VND6,000,000/20 lessons, 1.5h/lesson.

- Elementary and Intermediate Vietnamese: VND18,000,000/45 lessons, 1.5h/ lesson.

Contact:

Add: No. 52, Alley 125/2, Lane 125, Trung Kinh Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

Email: info@ivina.edu.vn

Phone: + 84911177998

Website: https://ivina.edu.vn/vi/

Hanoi University

Hanoi University is one of the largest universities in Vietnam. The university offers majors such as business, translation and interpretation, and even Vietnamese for foreigners.The Vietnamese Department has been offering Vietnamese classes for international students since 2014.The year-long courses are offered at different levels. However, because the course schedules and class sizes are fixed, it is not the best choice for tourists and employees who prefer a flexible schedule.

Contact:

Add: No.9, Nguyen Trai Str, Thanh Xuan Dist, Hanoi.

Email: webmaster@hanu.edu.vn

Phone: 0084248544338

Website: http://hanu.edu.vn/vn/