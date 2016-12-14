VnExpress International
Tet is in the air in Hanoi, a month early

By Ngoc Thanh   December 14, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7

Hanoians are enjoying peach blossoms much earlier than in previous years thanks to a warm winter.

tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early

Peach blossoms for sale at a flower market in Tay Ho District, Hanoi. 
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-1

The flowers are a popular house decoration for Tet, the Lunar New Year holiday which starts on January 28, and these puffy pink blossoms normally show up on the streets in mid-January.
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-2

Lien (R), a peach tree farmer, shows off her trees to a customer.
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-3

A woman packs a blossoming tree from her garden for a buyer.
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-4

A perfect peach blossom. Farmers said they usually start plucking leaves a month and a half before Tet so the nutrition taken into the trees is focused on forming buds, but some trees have gone against the plan due to the warm weather.
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-5

The early flowers have been selling well, with prices starting from just several bucks.
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-6

A whole tree costs VND500,000 ($22).
tet-is-in-the-air-in-hanoi-a-month-early-7

But this woman only had to pay VND70,000, or around $3, for this beautiful branch.

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

