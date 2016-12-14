Tet is in the air in Hanoi, a month early

|
Peach blossoms for sale at a flower market in Tay Ho District, Hanoi.
|
The flowers are a popular house decoration for Tet, the Lunar New Year holiday which starts on January 28, and these puffy pink blossoms normally show up on the streets in mid-January.
|
Lien (R), a peach tree farmer, shows off her trees to a customer.
|
A woman packs a blossoming tree from her garden for a buyer.
|
A perfect peach blossom. Farmers said they usually start plucking leaves a month and a half before Tet so the nutrition taken into the trees is focused on forming buds, but some trees have gone against the plan due to the warm weather.
|
The early flowers have been selling well, with prices starting from just several bucks.
|
A whole tree costs VND500,000 ($22).
|
But this woman only had to pay VND70,000, or around $3, for this beautiful branch.
Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
