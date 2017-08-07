VnExpress International
Sun Group’s spa on Phu Quoc Island named Southeast Asia’s best

August 7, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Chanterelle-Spa beats hundreds of luxury spas and restaurants in the region to earn the title.

Chanterelle-Spa by JW at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, developed by Sun Group and managed by Marriott International Inc., has been named “Southeast Asia’s Best Luxury Emerging Spa 2017” at the World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards 2017.

Overtaking hundreds of luxury spas and restaurants in the region, Chanterelle-Spa by JW has emerged as the winner of this prestigious award after assessment and evaluation by leading experts and senior executives in the spa industry, as well as travel agencies and spa guests.

According to the organizers, more than 100,000 votes were cast to determine the winner of each category.

Ty Collins, general manager of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, said: “It is an incredible honor for us to receive this prestigious award from such a reputable organization like World Luxury Spa & Restaurants Awards. This award is the proof of our dedication to creating a rich and unique experience for the guests at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.”

As a high-class spa with seven treatment rooms, one special suite, and two reflexology rooms, Chanterelle-Spa by JW offers its guests a unique spa experience, focusing on delivering four benefits: calm, indulgence, invigoration, and renewal.

The spa features many therapies cultivated from unique traditional practices that require strict and specialized handling, which is hard to find even at spas of the same class.

In addition to refined and sophisticated treatment, Chanterelle-Spa by JW offers fitness classes, such as “Thai Yoga Stretching” or “Stretch Remedy,” physical and mental exercises combined with Thai traditional practices to stimulate relaxation and peace of mind.

Additionally, the spa provides many therapeutic services that help guests feel renewed and rejuvenated, such as the detox bath, relaxation bath using the signature medicinal herbs of Phu Quoc, or the couple’s romantic relaxation bath. Particularly noteworthy is the 90-minute 1970s Sport Therapy & Wrap using sophisticated techniques inspired by traditional medicinal practices, performed by specially-trained therapists.

Designed by famous architect Bill Bensley, Chanterelle-Spa by JW’s architecture is inspired by the fabled story “Alice in Wonderland,” creating a truly creative spa experience. The spa’s interior also heavily incorporates the theme of the fairy tale mushroom, with thousands of mushroom pictures featured on the walls and ceilings, creating a whimsical and serene atmosphere.

The award has proved that Chanterelle-Spa by JW is a high-class relaxation facility worthy of the prestige, quality, and professionalism of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. This also asserts the resort’s top-of-the-class position, scooping the “Asia’s Leading New Resort 2017” award, as well as many other titles and awards for excellent services.

