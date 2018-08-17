Squalid Da Lat hovel gets glamorous makeover, becomes homestay

An elder scavenging worker used to live in this scrap house on Sao Nam Street in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat. Trinh Cong Duc, 24, and four other friends decided to sign a five years lending contract in August last year to renovate it. Duc shared that he quit his normal job in Saigon and moved to Da Lat in 2016 because he wants to settle down in this city.