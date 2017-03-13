VnExpress International
Shooting on location at Vietnam's beauty spots

By Ma Lum   March 13, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7

With its breathtaking scenery, it's no wonder people are falling in love with Vietnam on the big screen.

Quang Binh Province - "Kong: Skull Island"

title

The Hollywood blockbuster features some of the best places in Quang Binh such as Chuot Cave and Yen Phu Lake. Since the start of filming, "Kong: Skull Island" has been attracting a growing stream of tourists to this central coastal province. Photo courtesy of Oxalis Adventure Tours
filming-locations-showcase-vietnams-beauty-to-the-world-1

The film's director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, came back to visit Quang Binh in December last year. Photo courtesy of Oxalis Adventure Tours

Take a look at another magnificant cave other than Son Doong in Quang Binh:

Ninh Binh Province - "Kong: Skull Island", " Pan"

title-2

While it may not be as famous among Western tourists as it is to locals, Ninh Binh and its poetic scenery is definitely worth a try. The province features some great sights, including the nation’s biggest pagoda and the Unesco World Heritage–listed Trang An grottoes. Photo from VnExpress Photo Contest/Ninh Manh Thang
Van Long wetland reserve, Ninh Binh province. Photo from VnExpress Photo Contest/Vu Duc Phuong

Van Long Wetland Reserve, Ninh Binh Province. Photo by Vu Duc Phuong/VnExpress Photo Contest

Trang An - "Kong: Skull Island", "Pan", "Blood Letter", "Tam Cam: The Untold"

Located 7km from Ninh Binh and 96km from Hanoi to the south, Trang An is a scenic area renowned for its boat cave tours. Photo by VnExpress

Photo by Management Board of Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

Its grottoes consist of a handful of caves and rocks towering out from a large network of canals and lakes. Trang An was listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List of Natural and Cultural Sites in June 2014. Photo courtesy of Management Board of Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex

Ha Long Bay - "Kong: Skull Island"," Pan"

title-4

Known for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped by rainforests, Ha Long Bay was featured in "Kong: Skull Island" and "Pan" - a $150 million blockbuster. Photo by Meo Gia
title-5

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts chose Coc Cheo Island to film after several days looking for the perfect setting. Photo by Dang Thanh Phuong/VnExpress Photo Contest

Phu Yen Province - "Yellow Flowers on Green Grass"

title-7

After being featured in the cinematic marvel "Yellow Flowers on Green Grass" - the Vietnamese blockbuster that won many domestic and international awards - the central province of Phu Yen rose to become the most popular domestic tourism hotspot of 2016. Scenes of endless green rice fields appeared many times as the movie depicted the rural life of its three main characters. Photo by Le Minh
Phu Yens trademark blue beaches meeting with unique rock formations attract many tourists in the summer.

Phu Yen's trademark blue beaches and its rocky shores draw thousands of tourists during the summer. Photo by Quynh Trang

Tags: Vietnam beauty filming blockbuster movie tourism
 
