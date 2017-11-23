Saigon to close downtown streets for int’l marathon this weekend

Saigon is going to ban and restrict vehicles on several streets in District 1 this weekend as the city hosts its first international marathon.

From Saturday noon to Sunday noon, Nguyen Binh Khiem will be closed off between Nguyen Huu Canh and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, and the section on Le Duan between Nguyen Binh Khiem and Dinh Tien Hoang wil also be blocked, the city’s transport department said.

Between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday, traffic will be blocked on another part of Le Duan between Dinh Tien Hoang and Cathedral Square, a part of Ton Duc Thang running from Nguyen Huu Canh to Khanh Hoi Bridge, and all of Dong Khoi.

Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, motorbikes and three-wheeled vehicles will be restricted on the section of Vo Van Kiet between Rach Cay Bridge and Ton Duc Thang.

More than 4,000 athletes from 44 countries will be taking part in the marathon around the southern city on Sunday morning. Among them will be around 20 professional award-winning runners.

The three races of 10, 21 and 42 kilometers will start from the Saigon Zoo on Le Duan Street and run through major streets including Dong Khoi, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Hue, Vo Van Kiet, Ton Duc Thang and Nguyen Huu Canh.