Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor

A foreign tourist takes pictures as she visits the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by AFP

Founded in 1975, the museum on Vo Van Tan Street in District 3 is a must-see for anyone who wants to know Vietnam’s history.

It has more than 20,000 artifacts, images and documentaries that relive the atrocities, including war crimes perpetrated by colonial and imperial forces, and millions of Vietnamese suffer the consequences to this day.

Musee d'Orsay in Paris dominates the list of top 25 museums picked by the U.S. travel website, followed by the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London, and Prado National Museum in Madrid.

In the regional ranking, the War Remnants Museum tops the list, beating the Palace Museum in China’s Forbidden City and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan.

The Vietnamese Women’s Museum and Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi and the Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms in the southern province of Vung Tau made it to the top 25 list in Asia.

The list, compiled by TripAdvisor, the world's most popular travel guide and review website, takes into account the quality and number of traveler reviews and ratings published on its website over a 12-month period.