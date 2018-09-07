VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor

By Nguyen Quy   September 7, 2018 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor
A foreign tourist takes pictures as she visits the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by AFP

TripAdvisor readers have picked Saigon’s War Remnants Museum among the world’s top 10 museums.

Founded in 1975, the museum on Vo Van Tan Street in District 3 is a must-see for anyone who wants to know Vietnam’s history.

It has more than 20,000 artifacts, images and documentaries that relive the atrocities, including war crimes perpetrated by colonial and imperial forces, and millions of Vietnamese suffer the consequences to this day.

Musee d'Orsay in Paris dominates the list of top 25 museums picked by the U.S. travel website, followed by the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London, and Prado National Museum in Madrid. 

In the regional ranking, the War Remnants Museum tops the list, beating the Palace Museum in China’s Forbidden City and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan.

The Vietnamese Women’s Museum and Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi and the Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms in the southern province of Vung Tau made it to the top 25 list in Asia.

The list, compiled by TripAdvisor, the world's most popular travel guide and review website, takes into account the quality and number of traveler reviews and ratings published on its website over a 12-month period.

Related News:

Destinations

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Hanoi, HCMC make it to list of 15 best Asian places to visit

Hanoi, HCMC make it to list of 15 best Asian places to visit

See more
Tags: War Remnants Museum TripAdvisor list wartime museum Vietnam War war crimes Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam travel
 
Read more
In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Saigon’s largest food court is hidden in plain sight

Saigon’s largest food court is hidden in plain sight

Meet the elephant nannies of the Central Highlands

Meet the elephant nannies of the Central Highlands

An ancient town comes to modern Saigon

An ancient town comes to modern Saigon

1.4 billion risk disease from lack of exercise: WHO

1.4 billion risk disease from lack of exercise: WHO

Take a tour of Anthony Bourdain’s Vietnam haunts

Take a tour of Anthony Bourdain’s Vietnam haunts

Waiting for a perfect bowl of eels soup

Waiting for a perfect bowl of eels soup

 
go to top