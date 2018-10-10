Saigon’s new mantra: eco-friendly living

Saigonese are increasingly opting for a sustainable lifestyle and happy to give environment-friendly things like reusable straws and natural shampoos a try.

The problem of trash, especially plastic, and chemical wastes and their harmful effects on the environment are getting starker by the day as waste dumps grow larger and more and more chemicals contaminate water bodies like rivers and oceans.

Most of these chemicals then find their way back into our food chain through seafood and into our drinking water sources.

Fortunately, the information age has flung back on our face what we are doing to our planet, and globally people are starting to live in a more environment-friendly manner by replacing plastic and other non-biodegradable products with recyclable, reusable, organic, and natural products.

"I switch to reusuable straws to minimise my plastic waste. I always put the set in my handbag. A lot of my friends do this as well," said Thanh Than, a supporter of eco-friendly products in Saigon.



In Vietnam, especially in its southern metro, there are many new enlightened businesses that promote an environmentally-conscious lifestyle. And, they are becoming more and more popular with individual customers as well as other businesses, especially in the hospitality industry.

Recyclable, Reusable, the new paradigm

“Our most popular products are the straws and veggie bags,” Michael Burdge, co-founder of Zero Waste Saigon, said.

Though only founded last January Zero Waste Saigon’s Facebook page already has more than 6,500 followers. Its online store offers many recyclable and reusable products such as straws made from steel, bamboo, glass, and grass, grocery bags and canvas tote bags.