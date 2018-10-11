Rapper Nicky Minaj wows millions with outfit made by Vietnamese designers

Minaj wore the outfit for a photo shoot for the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

She posted different pictures of the photo shoot on her Instagram account. After four days, one picture from the collection received over two million likes on the social media site.

The dress is made of strong mesh fabric and embroidered with white stylized patterns.

It took Cory Tran, whose real name is Tran Quoc Dung, and Quan a week to design the dress after they were commissioned to do it.

Cory Tran has previously collaborated with several global stars including Toni Braxton and Kelly Rowland. Quan, 35, was a Top 3 finisher in Project Runway 2014.

Cory Tran (left) và Phan Nguyen Minh Quan

Vietnamese designers have been making a mark on the international fashion scene of late. Last year, a photo of pop star Rihanna wearing a white shirt by designer Nguyen Cong Tri went viral on the Internet.