Saigon’s Flower Street before opening time

|
A day before opening, Nguyen Hue walking street in Vietnam’s largest city has been covered in vivid flowers.
|
The flower street will stretch from the Nguyen Hue-Le Thanh Ton intersection to the corner of Nguyen Hue and Ton Duc Thang, covering 720 meters. The street is divided into three different themes: Spring in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh, Modern-civilized city and Glorious inspiration.
|
"Spring in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh” features a couple of giant chickens and many chicks to symbolize the Year of the Rooster.
|
”Modern-civilized city” features models of iconic buildings like the city's People's Committee HQ, Ben Thanh Market and Phu My Bridge.
|
“Glorious inspiration” has an 18-meter lake of lights.
|
The lake of lights feaures artificial lotus flowers and LED lights stretching along the borders.
|
Statues of chickens in various sizes and colors have been put up along the street.
|
A typical scene of Vietnam’s rural regions.
|
Images of flower baskets and Tet five-fruit trays can be seen everywhere.
|
A day before the opening, hundreds of workers are still working day and night to finish the flower street. "This is the 3rd year I’ve worked on decorating the street,” said worker Nguyen Luu Ly. “I find it quite beautiful.”
|
The Flower Street has been under construction for the last 15 days and is scheduled to open from January 25-31.
Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
