Saigon residents caught wading through record tide

|
Rising tides submerged many streets in Districts 7, Nha Be and Binh Chanh to the south of the city under half a meter of water from 4 a.m.
|
A man had to ask a bystander for help after his motorbike broke down on Le Van Luong Street in District 7 while he was taking his children to school. “We’re going to be late,” he said.
|
This three-year-old girl in Nha Be District also had a rough journey to school.
|
This secondary school girl tries to cross the street with the strong water rocking her bicycle.
|
Two primary school boys pedal through deep floods.
|
A woman takes her child to school after leaving her motorbike at a repair shop. She said it’s not a strange experience as high tides flood local streets several times every month. “We adults have been accustomed to this. But children should not have to deal with this dangerous hardship.”
|
This family paid a rickshaw driver VND50,000 ($2.20) to carry them through three kilometers (1.9 miles) of a flooded road.
|
Long, a migrant worker from Ben Tre Province to the southwest of Saigon, said many people are falling over on the flooded streets. “You just can't help them all!” he said.
|
A family on Le Van Luong Street used a glass door to keep the water out.
|
The water was still high at 7 a.m. Tides are forecast to reach 1.64 meters at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and 1.63 meters in the evening.