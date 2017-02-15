VnExpress International
Roses and balloons fill Hanoi on Valentine's Day

By VnExpress   February 15, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7

Love is in the air and all over the streets.

A vendor sells heart-shaped balloons on Valentine's Day in Hanoi on Tuesday. Photos by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam
Roses are displayed for sale along a street in Hanoi on Tuesday.
Vendors sell roses on a sidewalk in Hanoi on Tuesday.
Another sidewalk rose shop in Hanoi on Tuesday.
A vendor waits for customers at her stall selling heart-shaped chocolate boxes for Valentine's Day in Hanoi on Tuesday.
A vendor arranges her stall of chocolates and flowers for Valentine's Day in Hanoi on Tuesday.
A couple walks with heart-shaped balloons by the Sword Lake in Hanoi on Tuesday.

