Roses and balloons fill Hanoi on Valentine's Day

|
A vendor sells heart-shaped balloons on Valentine's Day in Hanoi on Tuesday. Photos by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam
|
Roses are displayed for sale along a street in Hanoi on Tuesday.
|
Vendors sell roses on a sidewalk in Hanoi on Tuesday.
|
Another sidewalk rose shop in Hanoi on Tuesday.
|
A vendor waits for customers at her stall selling heart-shaped chocolate boxes for Valentine's Day in Hanoi on Tuesday.
|
A vendor arranges her stall of chocolates and flowers for Valentine's Day in Hanoi on Tuesday.
|
A couple walks with heart-shaped balloons by the Sword Lake in Hanoi on Tuesday.
Related news:
>Let's get it on: 5 reasons why Vietnam makes you a better lover
>Forbidden love: Valentine's Day ban for some in Muslim-majority Indonesia