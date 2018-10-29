Renowned artists to perform at Saigon International Guitar Festival

The five guitar concerts will be held from October 31 to November 4 at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, 112 Nguyen Du Street in District 1.

This year's opening performance will have 40 young guitarists from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho, performing pieces by British composer Mark Houghton.

The first concert on October 31, titled Italian Voices to Chaconne by the Master, will witness performances by international artists Thu Le (Vietnam), Lorenzo (Italy) and Gerard Abiton (France).

It will be followed by an event named Serenade, which is inspired by Franz Schubert's famous work of the same name.

The third night will be devoted to a friendship concert, where Japanese and Vietnamese artists showcase their guitar skills.

The fourth concert, Romance in the Night, will see Salvatore Foderà (Italy) and Paul Cesarczyk (Poland-America) perform. The concert will have a medley of songs by the legendary British band, The Beatles, on two guitars.

The last concert, The Magic of Guitar, will showcase performances by guitarists Tomonori Arai from Japan and Cuban-American Rene Izquierdo.

The festival will also include a classical guitar competition for Southeast Asian artists. The competition will have four sessions in three categories: an open category with no age limit; an under 18 category; and an amateur category for Vietnamese who’ve not trained in official musical schools.

The competition has also attracted many candidates from Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.