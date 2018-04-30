VnExpress International
Photos showcase HCMC's finest buildings and constructions

By Ha Thanh   April 30, 2018 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

HCMC’s architecture is a reflection of the city’s culture, history and society.

An aerial view of Ho Chi Minh City.
Dragon Wharf, a commercial port.

The port was constructed in 1863. This is also the port where Ho Chi Minh (at the time named Nguyen Tat Thanh) departed for a 30-year journey around the world to find a way to rescue his country from French colonialism in 1911.
The Municipal Theatre, also known as the Saigon Opera House.

The theater was built from 1898 to 1900.
The Saigon Central Post Office.

The post office was built between 1886 and 1891.
The Museum of Vietnamese History, formerly known as the Musée Blanchard de la Brosse.

The museum was built between 1927 and 1929.
The HCMC Museum of Fine Arts.

The museum is hailed as a prime example of the blend of Eastern and Western cultures.
Ben Thanh Market.

The market, built between 1912 and 1914, is a symbol of HCMC.
The Independence Palace.

The palace was built between 1962 and 1965 by architect Ngo Viet Thu. The landmark holds symbolic importance as it was where a tank of the People’s Army of Vietnam crashed through its gate, marking the end of the Vietnam War and signifying the reunification of Vietnam in 1975.
Phu My Hung New Urban Area in District 7.
