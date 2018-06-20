VnExpress International
Travel & Life

Outside Hanoi, a business is really hopping

By Ngoc Thanh   June 20, 2018 | 07:34 am GMT+7

It's summer, the World Cup's on, and a swarm of locusts have landed on pub menus in Hanoi.

Residents of a Hanoi suburb are busy these days with processing locusts that will be supplied to pubs and restaurants in the capital city.
Some families work as locust wholesalers, buying them from nearby provinces. The locusts are boiled before they are transferred to other families for the next steps in processing: removing the wings.
This woman is carrying a bag of boiled locusts from a wholesaler to her home for further processing.
With the schools' summer break in session, many kids help remove wings from the insects.
Around 50 families in My Duc District are involved in the locust business. “Locusts usually appear the most during the paddy harvesting season, in May and October,” said Nguyen Thi Hoa, a resident of Le Thanh Commune.
Dang Thi Cam, 89, says she has been spending her summer days picking locust wings along with other family members “just for fun and a little payment.” She gets around VND30,000 ($1.31) for removing wings from 2-3 kilos of locusts, which takes her about four hours.
The processed locusts are packed in boxes with ice and sold to pubs and restaurants in Hanoi for VND160,000 ($7) per kilo, says Nguyen Ngoc Hien, another resident of Le Thanh Commune.
At a time when there are big sports events like the World Cup or Euro, families in Le Thanh work around the clock to meet the higher demand for processed locusts from restaurants in Hanoi.
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Vietnam capital locust snack insect food
 
