Saigon resident releases passion bottled up for 15 years

Dinh Nguyen Binh, 50, collected bottles and their caps for more than 15 years as a hobby.

Little did he imagine that his unusual passion would find the most artistic expression in his own house in Saigon’s Tan Phu District.

“Ever since I was a kid, I had the hobby of collecting old liquor bottles. I’ve never intended to turn these glasses into home decorations. But the passion soon blossomed after I began making ashtrays and drinking glasses with old bottles that my friends throw away, ” Binh said. Because he runs a business in mechanical goods, Binh has the machinery at hand to repurpose the bottles.

“It can take up to one year to complete a decoration. Coming up with ideas is the hardest part, then collecting bottles that have similar shapes and turning them into the final product, ” he said. There are about 10, 000 glass bottles of different sizes and shapes in his house.

Old bottles have become dragonflies, dining table decorations, chairs and flowering plants.

A glass bottle menu of the day in the kitchen.

Living room furniture and decorations, including a chandelier, have been fashioned out of thousands of bottles.

Bottle caps, meanwhile, has become striking murals in which family photos are placed.