On Vietnam’s Independence Day, 100 couples say yes

On September 2, 100 pairs of brides and grooms, wearing traditional dresses as well as radiant smiles on their faces, celebrated their weddings together. Before the ceremony took place in a restaurant, the couples visited the statue of Ho Chi Minh at the Children's Cultural House. The mass wedding has become a regular part of National Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City.
The group wedding is held for couples with limited financial income and difficult living conditions. The happy couples held bouquets of lotus flowers as they lined up to get married, offically.
Duy Nhat, 36, places a kiss on the cheek of his similing bride, Van Anh, 24. “Life as a worker is hard, I keep working overtime, but the salary is just enough to make ends meet. We have been dating for three years but we did not think of getting married. Now that I see my wife wear make-up and be a beautiful bride, I am so happy,” said the emotional groom.
Hua Ngoc Dao, 26, looks radiant in her red traditional costume. “The group wedding is unique and saves us a lot of expenses,” she said.
Three couples with disabilities were part of the group wedding.
District 12 residents Son Luan and Tuong Nguy have been dating for three years. They both work at a jewelry shop. The couple have been in love and moved in together several years ago, but their living conditions were too tough to think of an official wedding. “Finally I know how it feels to be a bride, to wear a wedding dress,” said Nguy.
After the ceremony, the grooms took their wives on electric bikes for a smalll ride around the city before reaching a wedding restaurant on Le Hong Phong street. To ensure traffic safety, the process was guided by a group of motorcades.
The couples received help in taking wedding photos, buying wedding rings, banquet tables, bicycles and household appliances. The group wedding is hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Young Employee Assistance Center. This is the eleventh year that the center has organized this group wedding.