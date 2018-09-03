VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

On Vietnam’s Independence Day, 100 couples say yes

By Quynh Tran   September 3, 2018 | 06:51 pm GMT+7

100 couples celebrated their togetherness in a mass wedding on September 2, Vietnam’s National Day.

On September 2, 100 pairs of brides and grooms, wearing traditional dresses as well as radiant smiles on their faces, celebrated their weddings together. Before the ceremony took place in a restaurant, the couples visited the statue of Ho Chi Minh at the Childrens Cultural House. The mass wedding has become a regular part of National Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City.

On September 2, 100 pairs of brides and grooms, wearing traditional dresses as well as radiant smiles on their faces, celebrated their weddings together. Before the ceremony took place in a restaurant, the couples visited the statue of Ho Chi Minh at the Children's Cultural House. The mass wedding has become a regular part of National Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City.
The group wedding is held for couples with limited financial income and difficult living conditions. The happy couples held bouquets of lotus flowers as they lined up to get married, offically.

The group wedding is held for couples with limited financial income and difficult living conditions. The happy couples held bouquets of lotus flowers as they lined up to get married, offically.
Duy Nhat, 36, places a kiss on the cheek of his similing bride, Van Anh, 24. Life as a worker is hard, I keep working overtime, but the salary is just enough to make ends meet. We have been dating for three years but we did not think of getting married. Now that I see my wife wear make-up and be a beautiful bride, I am so happy, said the emotional groom.

Duy Nhat, 36, places a kiss on the cheek of his similing bride, Van Anh, 24. “Life as a worker is hard, I keep working overtime, but the salary is just enough to make ends meet. We have been dating for three years but we did not think of getting married. Now that I see my wife wear make-up and be a beautiful bride, I am so happy,” said the emotional groom.
Hua Ngoc Dao, 26, looks radiant in her red traditional costume. The group wedding is unique and saves us a lot of expenses, she said.

Hua Ngoc Dao, 26, looks radiant in her red traditional costume. “The group wedding is unique and saves us a lot of expenses,” she said.
Three couples with disabilities were part of the group wedding.

Three couples with disabilities were part of the group wedding.
District 12 residents Son Luan and Tuong Nguy have been dating for three years. They both work at a jewelry shop. The couple have been in love and moved in together several years ago, but their living conditions were too tough to think of an official wedding. Finally I know how it feels to be a bride, to wear a wedding dress, said Nguy.

District 12 residents Son Luan and Tuong Nguy have been dating for three years. They both work at a jewelry shop. The couple have been in love and moved in together several years ago, but their living conditions were too tough to think of an official wedding. “Finally I know how it feels to be a bride, to wear a wedding dress,” said Nguy.
After the ceremony, the grooms took their wives on electric bikes for a smalll ride around the city before reaching a wedding restaurant on Le Hong Phong street. To ensure traffic safety, the process was guided by a group of motorcades.

After the ceremony, the grooms took their wives on electric bikes for a smalll ride around the city before reaching a wedding restaurant on Le Hong Phong street. To ensure traffic safety, the process was guided by a group of motorcades.
The couples received help in taking wedding photos, buying wedding rings, banquet tables, bicycles and household appliances. The group wedding is hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Young Employee Assistance Center. This is the eleventh year that the center has organized this group wedding.

The couples received help in taking wedding photos, buying wedding rings, banquet tables, bicycles and household appliances. The group wedding is hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Young Employee Assistance Center. This is the eleventh year that the center has organized this group wedding.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam culture wedding ceremony independence day national day HCMC Ho Chi Minh Saigon
 
Read more
Exploring a few 'urban caves' in Vietnam's capital city

Exploring a few 'urban caves' in Vietnam's capital city

Onam celebration in Saigon fetes Indian diversity

Onam celebration in Saigon fetes Indian diversity

Vietnam international arrivals rise fastest in Southeast Asia

Vietnam international arrivals rise fastest in Southeast Asia

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Tet, Lunar New Year, an official holiday in California

Tet, Lunar New Year, an official holiday in California

In the month of the ghost, pets ‘come back to life’

In the month of the ghost, pets ‘come back to life’

Barriers trigger massive gridlock on Saigon street

Barriers trigger massive gridlock on Saigon street

 
go to top