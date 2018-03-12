VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Night and day, this market has been running non-stop for half a century

By Dy Khoa   March 12, 2018 | 12:18 pm GMT+7

Customers can find all sorts of items at this 24/7 market in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vo Thanh Trang market is located on Truong Chinh road, North West of Ho Chi Minh city. This is the main route in District 12 which leads to the Northern parts of the city and connects with surrounding provinces.

Vo Thanh Trang Market on Truong Chinh Street to the northeast of Ho Chi Minh City is open day and night, which is unusual compared to other traditional markets in the city.
The market operates every day and every night, which is unusual compared to other traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh city. Items are delivered in the early morning. Peak hours are 3-4am.

Goods are delivered early in the morning, and peak hours are 3-4 a.m.
Buyers can find a variety of products including fruits, meat, fish and processed food. The market has an acreage of 2,000 square meters, expanded to smaller alleys in the side as satellite markets.

Buyers can find a variety of products including fruit, meat, fish and processed food. The market covers 2,000 square meters, and expands out into smaller “satellite markets” down the surrounding alleyways.
Vo Thanh Trang is the name given to the market in 1978. However, local people are more familiar with the old name Ba Queo, which was the original name when the market was set up in 1967.

Vo Thanh Trang was the name given to the market in 1978, but local people are more familiar with the old name, Ba Queo.
The name Ba Queo (Debilitated Lady) is thought of by some to originally come from a widow whose hand was debilitated (queo means disabled or debilitated in Vietnamese). The childless widow worked in the market for years, hence the name given to distinguish from other markets.

The name Ba Queo (Debilitated Lady) is thought to have originally come from a widow who had a debilitated hand (“queo” means “disabled” or ”debilitated” in Vietnamese). The childless widow worked in the market for years, hence the name given to distinguish it from other markets.
There is also a lore which suggested the markets name belongs to a lady who was one of five wives of a Vietnamese general in the 18th and 19th century. The general formed 5 markets in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh city), each given to one of his wives to manage.

There is also a story which suggests that the market gained its name from a lady who was one of five wives of a Vietnamese general in the 18th and 19th centuries. The general founded five markets in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), and gave one to each of his wives to manage.
Market salespeople often take naps whenever possible.

Market vendors often take naps whenever possible.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam market wet market market in Vietnam
 
Read more
Vienna unbeatable as world's most liveable city, Baghdad still worst

Vienna unbeatable as world's most liveable city, Baghdad still worst

Mini cars drive away children's fears of surgery

Mini cars drive away children's fears of surgery

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

YouTube to display Wikipedia blurbs alongside conspiracy videos

YouTube to display Wikipedia blurbs alongside conspiracy videos

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Sands of time: world's oldest message in a bottle found on Australian beach

Sands of time: world's oldest message in a bottle found on Australian beach

Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top