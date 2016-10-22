VnExpress International
Meow. Hanoi to have Hello Kitty theme park

By VnExpress   October 22, 2016 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Dancers perform at a Hello Kitty amusement park in China. Vietnam is expected to have a park like this soon. Photo by Reuters

The world’s most famous feline character from Japan will soon meet its Vietnamese fans.

A new indoor Hello Kitty theme park will be built in Hanoi, aiming to tap the huge demand for family entertainment in a country that has become increasingly affluent in recent years.

The character, produced by the Japanese company Sanrio in 1974, will appear alongside other kids’ favorites such as My Melody and and Little Twin Stars.

Vietnam’s BRG Group announced the project after signing an agreement with Sanrio Wave Hong Kong to develop the park, the first theme park under an international brand in the country.

Sanrio Global Asia Ltd.'s CEO and Chairman of Sanrio Inc. said: “This will certainly be a very special gift for children in Vietnam, both for boys and girls.”

No further details about the cost, location and timeframe have been provided.

Despite Vietnam’s impressive economic growth in recent years, family entertainment options in the country are generally limited, unable to meet the demand. Many children in affluent families are often brought to theme parks in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam travel entertainment
