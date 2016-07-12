VnExpress International
South Korean entertainment giant tunes in with $450,000 for Vietnam music project

By Di Ca   July 12, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7

Who will be the next big hit among Vietnam's budding young musicians?

South Korea's S.M. Entertainment signed an agreement with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on July 11 to promote music studies in Vietnam through a project called "Growing with Music".

The project will be carried out over three years with the participation of well-known music institutions and recognized artists.

It aims to use music to develop life skills for Vietnamese children as well as find highly talented students. In addition, the project focuses on improving the quality of Vietnamese music teachers as well as managers and parents who often take responsibility for holding musical events in schools.

K-Pop giant S.M. Entertainment decided to make a financial contribution of $450,000 (approximately VND10 billion) to support UNICEF’s three-year project.

Kim Young Min, CEO of S.M. Entertainment, said: “We are happy to support music education for children in Vietnam. We hope that the program will provide opportunities for Vietnamese children to realize their talent and nurture it.”

S.M. Entertainment was founded in 1995 and is now the largest entertainment company in South Korea. The company works as a talent agency, a record label and a music producer. It’s home to prominent K-pop artists such as BoA, Super Junior and Girl's Generation.

Tags: UNICEF South Korea SM Entertainment musical project
 
