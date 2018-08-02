VnExpress International
Landmark 81 dwarfs other buildings, offers impressive views

By Quynh Tran   August 2, 2018 | 09:29 am GMT+7

The tallest building in Vietnam, 14th tallest in the world, allows unparalleled views of Saigon.

Standing on the banks of the Saigon River, Landmark 81 dwarfs the buildings around it.

The building, a complex with many services like hotels, apartments, offices, shopping mall, restaurants and bars, took four years to build. It opened on July 26, 2018, and immediately attracted thousands of people..

The 75th to 81st floors are observation floors, surrounded by glass walls.

A bird’s eye view of Thu Thiem Peninsula and District 7.

The Saigon River's curves as seen from the 81st floor.

The East of Saigon can be clearly seen from high above.

A spectacular view of urbanization in Binh Thanh, Thu Duc and Go Vap Districts.

Thousands are flocking to the building to take pictures.

Three young people turn Landmark 81 into an imposing background for their photos.

A walking bridge of the ground floor has also become an attraction.

“The building’s design is very modern and I find it very easy to take good pictures here. This will definitely become a favorite entertainment spot for young people,” said Hong Mai, 22.

The shopping mall has an area of 50,000 square meters covering six floors.

Landmark 81 starts changing its colors constantly in the evening thanks to a stunning lighting system.

The building has a total area of 141,000 square meters. More than 2,000 workers, engineers and experts worked on it. The building is expected to complete its remaining services in early 2019.

Tags: Vietnam Landmark 81 buildings skyscrapers Saigon urban development
 
