Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

|
Fruitful venture: Watermelons and pineapples are readied for the market, unloaded from one boat to another.
|
Skilled work: It’s a tough and tiring job to remove the husk from coconuts, using no machine. The coconut is impaled on a sharp spike and twisted to remove the husk. The worker earns an average daily wage of $5.
|
Going nuts: Scooping the coconut flesh without breaking the shell is also a special skill, allowing the latter to be used for both functional (ladles, etc) and artistic (lacquered bowls) purposes.
|
Sweet something: A lot of flavored candies are made using the coconut flesh. Typically they are wrapped in a transparent rice paper that can be eaten.
|
Traditional craft: Hand-woven sedge mats are another product of the Mekong Delta. These are placed under mattresses as a protective shield against bed bugs.
|
Way of life: For many people in the Delta, waterways are an intrinsic, indispensable part of their lives.
|
Fertile region: Known as the nation's rice granary, the Mekong Delta fields are a sight to behold when the whole area shines a startling green.
|
Laden: A boat brings watermelons to the Cai Rang Floating Market. Early morning activites in such places are an amazing thing to watch.
|
Take your pick: You can’t eat enough of fresh Mekong Delta fish, sometimes served upright.