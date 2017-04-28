VnExpress International
Is Saigon's new gold street glittering enough for tourists?

By Thanh Nguyen, Thanh Tuyet   April 28, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City has turned its 30-year-old jewelry corner in Chinatown into a potential tourism destination.

Nhieu Tam, Nghia Thuc and Bui Huu Nghia Streets in District 5, which have been selling gold, silver jewelry and gems since the 1980s, just appeared with a new official brand – the jewelry road for tourists.
Kim Giac (pictured), owner of a shop on Nhieu Tam, said the new recognition will earn her business more prestige, but as it is supposed to attract foreign tourists, she will need to hire someone who can speak English. There are now 55 shops selling and providing goldsmith services at these streets.
“The city’s recognition makes me feel more secure about the quality of the products here,” this customer said.
Officials said they will design several stops in the corner where tourists can just have a look and learn about the goldsmith craft.
A woman checks a piece of silver for her son at a Nghia Thuc shop.
A shop assistant counts gold bracelets. She says the shop has seen more visitors thanks to the new tourism brand.
Workers fix jewelry for customers.
Ha Le Anh Tuan, owner of this goldsmith shop on Nhieu Tam, said the new recognition makes him and other businesses very proud.
