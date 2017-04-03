In Vietnam and beyond: The art of the selfie

|
Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Syrian refugees take selfies moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 8, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing in October 6, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in the Manhattan borough of New York May 28 2015. Photo by Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
A new recruit takes a selfie during a military recruitment ceremony at the Quan Ngua stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A local youth takes a selfie in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in St George's indoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 24, 2014 Photo by Reuters/Peter Macdiarmid
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race of the year at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, March 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jason Reed
Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica take selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson
Host Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nichonson
Vietnamese students take a selfie with a paper model of the US Republican presidential candidate during an election watch event at the US embassy in Hanoi. Photo by AFP