VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

In Vietnam and beyond: The art of the selfie

By VnExpress   April 3, 2017 | 03:27 pm GMT+7

Love it or hate it. But we all want to know how to take a good selfie.

in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie

Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Dylan Martinez
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-1

Syrian refugees take selfies moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-2

Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 8, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Brendan McDermid
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-3

Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing in October 6, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-4

Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in the Manhattan borough of New York May 28 2015. Photo by Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-5

A new recruit takes a selfie during a military recruitment ceremony at the Quan Ngua stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-6

A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-7

A local youth takes a selfie in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in St George's indoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 24, 2014 Photo by Reuters/Peter Macdiarmid
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-8

Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-9

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race of the year at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, March 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jason Reed
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-10

Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica take selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-11

Host Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nichonson
in-vietnam-and-beyond-the-art-of-the-selfie-12

Vietnamese students take a selfie with a paper model of the US Republican presidential candidate during an election watch event at the US embassy in Hanoi. Photo by AFP
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam selfie arts
 
Read more
Transgender Vietnamese turn to black market hormones

Transgender Vietnamese turn to black market hormones

The worst enemies of air travel in Vietnam: dogs and birds

The worst enemies of air travel in Vietnam: dogs and birds

Around the world in 80 days... on a bicycle

Around the world in 80 days... on a bicycle

Outrage in Hanoi as foreign tourists caught sunbathing in swimwear by iconic lake

Outrage in Hanoi as foreign tourists caught sunbathing in swimwear by iconic lake

Trans-Vietnam train journey through stunning landscape named among Asia’s best

Trans-Vietnam train journey through stunning landscape named among Asia’s best

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Eat like a local at this Saigon night market

Eat like a local at this Saigon night market

Breaking trans barriers one barbell at a time in Vietnam

Breaking trans barriers one barbell at a time in Vietnam

 
go to top